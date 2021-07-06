BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala --Baldwin County is launching the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide emergency rental assistance to residents who are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 (H.R. 133).

This relief package includes $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, of which $6.6 million has been allocated to the county of Baldwin to provide assistance within the 14 municipalities.

Both landlords and renters may apply.

The program can provide assistance for past-due rent and forward rent payments for applicants.

Click here to apply.