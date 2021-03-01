Baldwin County Job and Career Fair happening Tuesday

Nearly a year since the pandemic first hit, several in our area are still looking for jobs.

Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is giving folks a chance to meet future employers with their Baldwin County Job and Career Fair.

Doors open at the Daphne Civic Center Tuesday at 9 am.

We're told there will be employers from several different industries, and workshops on how to reinvent yourself after COVID.

After months of virtual meetings, the chamber says time in person while job hunting will go a long way.

"Its an opportunity to be face to face with these employers, which is really important, because now days sometimes you just go to a portal, apply, and then you don't hear anything else," said Christina Hellmich, Director of Workforce Development for the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

You're asked to wear a mask, bring plenty of copies of your resume, and dress your best.

Anyone is welcome to attend.