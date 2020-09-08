Baldwin County lagging behind in 2020 census response

Congressman Bradley Byrne, along with several state and local officials are asking you to respond to the 2020 Census before its too late.
Before heading back to Washington D.C. next week, Byrne made a stop at Foley Fire Department to remind Alabama’s fastest growing county why its so important to participate in the census.
Byrne says Baldwin County has a lower response rate than both Mobile and Escambia Counties, lagging behind much of the rest of the state.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and other local leaders were there, as public safety, health, education, and infrastructure are just some of the few things the census will greatly affect.
The census takes less than ten minutes and can be done online, through mail, or over the phone.
To respond to the census, or for more details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.