FAIRHOPE, Ala. A Baldwin County man is behind bars Friday, accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy.
33-year-old Rhea Wedgeworth is charged with two counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child. A judge set his bond at $125,000 Friday.
The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office says the crimes happened at more than one residence for a period of longer than a year.
A judge ordered that if Wedgeworth makes bond, he will be on GPS house arrest and is banned from any contact with minors, including the victim.
