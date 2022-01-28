ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

Dustin Wheeler was arrested Friday after police say he admitted taking up to $40,000 from RV’s Unlimited.

Investigators said the business found multiple transactions processed as returns, but there ere no corresponding sales to go along with them.

Police said Wheeler had the money deposited directly into several different accounts that he owned.

He's charged with first-degree theft.