A single-vehicle crash in Bay Minette Sunday claims the life of a Baldwin County man.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency forty-year-old Bernardos James Daniels was killed when the Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
The accident occurred on Tall Pine Road, two miles southwest of Bay Minette. No further information is available at this time as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
(0) comments
