Baldwin County man lifted in air, thrown from camper during Sunday night storms

Sunday night’s storms shaking up one man in Baldwin County, after his mobile home was picked up and slammed down several feet away with him in it, but he tells us he was able to escape with only a few scratches and bruises.
“I was asleep and my trailer came off the blocks, and I got up to go for the front door and get outside and the whole trailer lifted up in the air,” said Charles Stillwell of Elsanor,.“It spit me out on the ground over there by that tree, and I crawled over to the tree and just held onto that tree right there, or what is left of it, until it all passed.”
Stillwell says he was left in shock, as he held onto his six-week-old puppy, Copper, and the tree for dear life until he could safely run next door to his neighbors for help.
The only thing on his mind he says was what really mattered.
“I just didn’t want to die, because I wanted to see my kids,” said Stillwell.
Monday morning, Stillwell says he is still trying to process all that’s happened, as he salvages what is left of what was once his home, now a pile of rubble.
“I didn’t own much, but what I did own, its all material stuff, I just thank God I’m here today,” said Stillwell.
Even as Stillwell picks up the pieces of what used to be his home, he says he’s finding things to be grateful for, like not having to do it alone.
“You feel discouraged and you feel like it’s the end of it all, but then all these people come around and gather and you really feel the community love, you really do,” said Stillwell.
