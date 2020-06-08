MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An unarmed man shot by a Foley police officer in December has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging that the officer had no justification when he fired from behind.

The incident occurred on Dec. 1 during a traffic stop.

The civil complaint alleges that James Walker Stewart was running away when Officer Bryant Nelson fired and struck him in the back. Stewart, 34, of Stapleton, is paralyzed as a result of the shooting, according to the complaint.

Foley police Chief David Wilson told FOX10 News that he could not comment on pending litigation, but he added in an email at the officer returned to duty following an internal affairs investigation and a probe by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Criminal charges against Stewart, meanwhile, remain pending before a Baldwin County grand jury. He faces charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and drug possession.

The criminal complaint alleges that Stewart resisted the officer despite getting two hits from a Taser gun. Stewart fought with the officer – kicking and choking him – and tried to wrestle away his service revolver, according to the complaint

Josh Briskman, an attorney for Stewart in the civil case, contends his client was running away when the officer fired the gun.

“There is a dispute of fact about what actually occurred that evening. … Our client contends that (the physical altercation) was well before any shots were fired,” he said.

Briskman said it is early in the case. He said he will push for evidence that will shed light on the sequence of events.

“We’re eager to get body cam footage, which we understand exists,” he said.

Stewart has a criminal record in Baldwin County dating back more than a decade, mostly for drug-related arrests. Police at the time of the shooting said he had warrants for his arrest.