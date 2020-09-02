FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County detectives want to find a 29-year-old man wanted on four counts of rape.
Investigators said they were told that Pedro Zephahoa-Martinez was sexually involved with a juvenile under the age of 16. When detectives followed up on leads, they said they found evidence that led to them filing four warrants of second-degree rape.
Investigators said Zephahoa-Martinez fled his home in Foley and deputies have not been able to find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.
