BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, Inc. has several events planned for the 35th annual celebration in honor the slain civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

In Fairhope, the Right Rev. Russell Kendrick, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast will be the keynote speaker for the birthday celebration activities. The event will be 6 p.m. Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church, 860 N. Section St.

On Monday, the 35th annual memorial march will take place in Foley. The march will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 809 E. Jefferson Ave., and proceed to the Foley Civic Center, 407 East Laurel Ave., for an after-march program. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Terrance Jackson, pastor of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Point Clear.

After the program, participants will have a kids’ fun zone at Beulah Heights Park, 809 E. Jefferson Ave. in Foley until 3:00 p.m.

All participants will be asked to wear masks and use provided sanitizing protections before entering buildings.