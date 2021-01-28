Baldwin County mass vaccination site moves to Downtown OWA in Foley

For the first time since opening, there was no wait Thursday morning at the Alabama Department of Public Health's mass vaccination clinic at Daphne Civic Center.
After some confusion, officials say about 250 open slots for same day shots opened up.
One of the only opportunities for healthcare workers, first responders, and folks 75 and older to cut straight to the front of the line.
Thousands here have already gotten their first shot.
Now, ADPH and Baldwin County Emergency Management are moving further south to Foley to expand their reach.
With limited vaccine and vaccinators, that means they are closing this location on the Eastern Shore after Thursday.
"As you can see, between traffic control and law enforcement and also the actual vaccine administration, there's a lot of clerical components to that as well. So it does take a lot of man power," said Jenni Guerry, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director.
Starting next Tuesday, those who qualify will head to Downtown OWA in Foley.
Hours will still be from 9 to 3 pm, but officials are combining the registration and vaccine process into a one time, first come, first serve drive thru.
"You will be in the parking lot. Individuals that come to that site, just be prepared, you're likely going to have to spend some time in your car," said Guerry.
We're told people will fill out paperwork in their car, where nurses will also come give them their shot.
Officials say they are hoping to put two thousand shots in arms by the end of next week.
Gates open at 9 am at OWA on Tuesday morning.
Clinic hours will be from 9-3 pm Tuesday and Thursday.
Officials say they will announce more dates as vaccine supply allows.
