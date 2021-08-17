Baldwin county mayors team up with 'We can do this Alabama' vaccine campaign to up vaccination rate, slow spread

Alabama Department of Public Health teaming up with several other statewide organizations and six Baldwin County Mayors to help slow the spread and up the vaccination rate.

They call it ‘We can do this Alabama.’

Right now officials say Alabama remains the least vaccinated state in the country, with just one third of folks fully vaccinated.

The state also holding onto the highest covid positive test rate in the United States.

Part of the campaign is a Mayor’s Challenge---which six and counting Baldwin County mayors have already accepted as of Tuesday morning.

The goal is to raise the vaccination rate 20 percent by Labor Day.

The City of Foley one of the first to join in on the goal, after the spike in cases left city officials with no choice but to return to phase one of their emergency covid plan over the past few weeks.

“Last year we didn’t have an option. We were all in this together. This year we have an option. As our governor said, this is a pandemic this year of the unvaccinated. Whether you believe in politics or not, just look at the numbers,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.

Foley and Fairhope are just two cities who have canceled municipal court this week due to covid outbreaks.

Also Monday night Foley City Council approved an incentive program for city workers to help lower cases.

Full time city workers who get vaccinated will now receive 500 dollars, with part time workers getting the shot getting 250.

“There are personal choices that people make, but the way I look at it, in society we are responsible for our fellow man, and we need to do everything we can to stamp this out. So as not to pass it on to someone who can’t survive it,” said Mayor Hellmich.

Other Baldwin County Mayors already signed up include Daphne Mayor Robin LeJuene, Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan, Loxely Mayor Richard Teal, Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy and Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian.

