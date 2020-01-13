SOUTH BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- A home in southern Baldwin County on Loretta Drive is a complete loss after a fire tore through Sunday night.
Neighbors who live nearby are speaking up, upset with how long it took for the first fire truck to arrive and start to fight the fire.
“They were here a good solid two hours fighting this fire,” said Bill Clemmons.
Neighbors said the fire started in the garage, but quickly grew. People who live on the street said it took firefighters awhile to make it on scene to start attacking it.
“It was almost 30 minutes before the first truck gets here so that's our concern right now for the rest of the neighborhood,” Clemmons said. “Why did it take so long for fire trucks to respond out here.”
The Sawyer Heights subdivision gets fire services from the Summerdale Volunteer Fire Department even though the homes have a Foley address.
The subdivision sits about a half mile from Foley’s jurisdiction.
Emergency responders said it took 22 minutes to get a truck to the scene after the first 911 call.
“I just think it's the way the lines are drawn,” Clemmons said. “We haven't had a fire in this neighborhood since I’ve been here 20 years, never had a fire so I wasn't really aware of who would respond on something like this.”
FOX10 News reached out to the Foley Fire Department. The Chief said homeowners need to understand jurisdictions and who responds to what.
“Baldwin County is exploding with houses and I think that's something that needs to be looked at, these lines that are drawn in the sand to say hey this is your district, or this is your district,” Clemmons said.
We also reached out the Summerdale Volunteer Fire Department but did not hear back. The neighbor we spoke with said he does not blame them.
The family of six has lost everything in the fire. A Facebook fundraiser was created and has already raised more than thousands of dollars. If you want to donate, click here.
