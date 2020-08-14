BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --Today, Baldwin County officials announced the plans for fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baldwin County will play competitive sports under guidelines set forth by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Governor Ivey's current health order.
The following changes are among the procedures being implemented to protect school employees, students, fans and others for both indoor and outdoor events:
Spectator capacity in sport venues will be reduced to 50% and managed through digital ticket sales.
Social distancing will be strongly encouraged, but realizing that enforcing such will be impossible, we will be requiring mask at all events, indoor and outdoor, in compliance with CDC guidelines where 6/15 distancing cannot be maintained.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask when entering the facility or will be denied entrance.
All event ticketing will be electronic for events where tickets are traditionally issued through GoFan.com under the approval of AHSAA.
Some schools will offer season tickets. Check with your school for this option.
Tickets will generally go on sale the Monday before the game. We strongly recommend purchasing early as we expect capacity to be met at most games.
They will be reserving seats for visiting teams in accordance with AHSAA guidelines.
All tickets will be one price.
Concessions will be operating with prepackaged food prepared and served in accordance with health department restaurant and food preparation guidelines.
Locker rooms, restrooms and concession facilities are being cleaned under the same guidelines we are using for our campus cleaning by Baldwin County or the facility owner.
Volunteers, auxiliary supporters, game participants and operation personnel will be screened prior to entry.
AHSAA requirements will dictate on-field and off-field operations.
Baldwin County reserves the right to amend these requirements as they deem necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.