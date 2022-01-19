Baldwin County Emergency Management leaders are preparing for a possible winter weather threat Thursday night into Friday morning.

EMA leaders in Baldwin county are anticipating the possibility of icy conditions.

There’s a chance some parts of the Gulf Coast could see freezing rain and some ice-covered roads.

Jessica Waters who is the Public Information Officer with the Baldwin County EMA says they are monitoring the situation closely as it could change.

"There's a lot of uncertainties right now but we're paying close attention to north of I-65," Waters said. "Some of those communities like Perdido and Little River that might experience lower temperatures than the south end of the county."

Waters wants to also issue a word of caution to drivers.

While they are not advising anyone to stay home at this time, the roads could be slick.

"If the temperatures drop below freezing there could be potential for ice on the roads and bridges," Waters said. "Obviously, people need to stay weather aware themselves, keep up with their local media channels, look at national weather service."

Waters said after an afternoon meeting Thursday they will be pushing out the latest information on the winter weather threat.

Keep a close eye on their social media to see that information.