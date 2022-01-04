The Baldwin County Commission's Planning and Zoning Department, along with consultants from Design Workshop, will be kicking off a countywide Long-Range Land Use Planning Process this month.

This process will help provide valuable public input as Baldwin County strategizes to address future growth within the county.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 i𝐧𝐩𝐮𝐭 s𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬: Monday, Jan. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium, 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Baldwin County Fairhope Satellite Courthouse Commission Chambers, 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Baldwin County Foley Satellite Courthouse Large Meeting Room, 201 East Section Ave., Foley.

www.surveymonkey.com/r/BaldwinOurVision They are asking for citizen input through attendance of public input sessions and completion of this survey