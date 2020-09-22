DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews continue working to restore power in Baldwin County nearly a week after Hurricane Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Baldwin EMC said it has power back to 89% of its customers. There are still 7,269 locations without power. Most of those still in the dark are south of Highway 98.
Outages and problems can be reported to Baldwin EMC at (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374.
Riviera Utilities said it still has 8,400 locations without power as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. The company said, "As we are getting power restored, if your electricity blinks and then doesn't come back on, give us a call at 251-943-4999."
