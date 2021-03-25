Baldwin County Public Schools named the Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Katherine Robinson of Daphne High School. She has taught US and world history for four years at DHS.

Mrs. Robinson is also a co­sponsor of Project Outreach which works to build relationships between special needs students and their non-disabled peers and a homecoming sponsor.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year is Lisa Hood of Fairhope East Elementary School where she serves as a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) Instructional Coach. As a STEAM coach, she is passionate about students developing key problem- solving skills through hands-on STEAM activities.