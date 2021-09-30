ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County Public Schools is planning a job fair for classified personnel.

That classification includes bus drivers, child nutrition workers, clerical positions, custodial positions, educational technology positions, paraprofessionals, maintenance personnel, registered nurses, after school care workers and other positions.

The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Robertsdale Coliseum. That's at 19477 Fairground Road in Robertsdale.

"The purpose of this job fair is to recruit qualified applicants for our vacancies and to increase interest in our classified positions," school system spokeswoman Chasity Riddick said in an email to media. "For the last several years, we have held Teacher Job Fairs and have had success in recruiting great candidates that we have then been able to employ."

The following departments plan to participate in this recruitment event: Special Education, Child Nutrition, Educational Technology, Environmental Services, Nursing, Facilities & Maintenance and After School Child Care. There will also be administrative representatives from each feeder pattern available to answer questions about vacancies, their school/department, and to conduct interviews for current vacancies.

The school system will have staff available to help interested applicants complete job applications, create resumes, discuss interview skills and answer applicant questions about employment with Baldwin County Public Schools.

Baldwin County Public schools also is encouraging those interested to consider becoming a substitute. Individuals who currently hold a bachelor’s degree interested in gaining teacher certification are also encouraged to attend.