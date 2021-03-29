BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County Public Schools joined Jefferson County Schools to sue one of the most popular e-cigarette brands in the country.

The school systems claim JUUL Labs played a role in the vaping epidemic by making its products attractive to children. The attorneys who filed the suit claim JUUL's e-cigarettes featured kid-friendly flavors that were promoted on social media and introduced teenagers to nicotine addiction.

The school districts are represented by the Beasley Allen Law Firm. The attorneys said they are seeking money to cover the cost of "resources policing, disciplining, and helping students who are addicted to nicotine and who constantly use JUUL devices on school property."

Other school districts across the nation have filed similar cases against JUUL.