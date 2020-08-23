BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Superintendent Eddie Tyler said Baldwin County Public Schools will be open on Monday morning.
Tyler wrote in an email that weather conditions in the area are not expected to be serious with Marco and Laura predicted to be to the west, so all school activities will continue as planned.
The superintendent said he will provide an update on Monday afternoon about classes on Tuesday and the rest of the week.
