The Growing Alabama Tax Credit Program has approved an additional 5.5 million dollars to be invested in the South Alabama Mega Site. This brings the total private investment to $12.5 million. This money will go towards an on-site rail spur which will connect the site to the existing CSX rail line.

The state program is overseen by the Growing Alabama Commission who must approve the private investments. CSX, Regions Bank and Alabama Power have all contributed toward the project and will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit from the state.

“Shovel ready” is how the Baldwin County Mega Site is being marketed. This latest money will redefine what that means. A prior investment of $7 million was used to build a 200-acre building pad and the rail bed for the spur. The hope is that making the property rail-ready will put it at the head of the list of Mega Sites in the southeast.

“Getting that rail spur built to our pad site is critical,” said head of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Lee Lawson. “It saves not only time but money and then gives companies the confidence that you can deliver rail service to the site ahead of their schedule.”

The 7,000-foot rail spur could speed up development timelines by more than a year. Time and money is something Baldwin County has invested in the 3,000-acre property. Originally purchased in 2012 for $32 million, the hope is that a manufacturer who would need a site of this size will bring with it a thousand or more good paying jobs.

“We want the first anchor tenant here to be impactful and have a large economic impact and we’ve competed for some of those and are competing for some of those and our hope is to have an announcement very soon but that’s what we’re working towards and that’s why you’ve seen the site enhancements that we’ve done,” Lawson explained.

The site is just north of Bay Minette off Hwy. 287. Many of its residents and business owners like Pamela Ganey have been hearing talk of Mega Site prospects for several years. She said she’ll believe it when she sees it but remains hopeful.

“I feel like it’s taken forever in the making and you know, I guess once it finally gets here, we’ll see but I think it would be good for the community,” Ganey said.

As for who is interested and how soon the next company will be looking at the site, officials aren’t allowed to say because of non-disclosure agreements.