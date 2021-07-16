Homeowners in the Foley area are fed up with the flooding.

Jack Davis told FOX10, it only takes a couple of hours for his property to flood. And as you can imagine, he’s pretty frustrated.

“Every time it rains, I’m scared to death. It’s ridiculous. Before when it was raining full blast, I had water up to my porch,” Davis Said.

As a veteran, Davis says he wants to live comfortably, but these conditions make it difficult.

“I flooded during hurricane sally. My backyard floods all the time. I have a beautiful home. I love the people. I love the area. I shouldn’t have to live this way,” Davis said.

Crews worked tirelessly Friday to ease the impact of the heavy rain, but unfortunately for Davis, it may not be enough.

"I can’t leave my home. I can’t afford to leave walk away from my home,” Davis said.

Thankfully conditions did improve. Several businesses along gulf shores were operating normally Friday night.