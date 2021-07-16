Homeowners in the Foley area are fed up with the flooding.
Jack Davis told FOX10, it only takes a couple of hours for his property to flood. And as you can imagine, he’s pretty frustrated.
“Every time it rains, I’m scared to death. It’s ridiculous. Before when it was raining full blast, I had water up to my porch,” Davis Said.
As a veteran, Davis says he wants to live comfortably, but these conditions make it difficult.
“I flooded during hurricane sally. My backyard floods all the time. I have a beautiful home. I love the people. I love the area. I shouldn’t have to live this way,” Davis said.
Crews worked tirelessly Friday to ease the impact of the heavy rain, but unfortunately for Davis, it may not be enough.
"I can’t leave my home. I can’t afford to leave walk away from my home,” Davis said.
Thankfully conditions did improve. Several businesses along gulf shores were operating normally Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.