The man accused of several cases of road rage in Baldwin County and who was sentenced to 30 days in jail earlier this year was back in jail earlier this month.
That's according to the Daphne Police Department.
DPD tells FOX10 News that Delwin Knight was arrested on Nov. 10 on a charge of harassment that involved a lewd gesture to a passing motorist.
Knight is currently out on bond and has a court date of Jan. 14, 2020, according to Daphne Police.
