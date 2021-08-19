LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) – The auditorium at the Baldwin County school system annex office has a maximum capacity of 99, and every last spot was taken Thursday as the public got a chance to weigh in on masks.

Opponents of the mandatory masks have been agitating to make their views known ever since Superintendent Eddie Tyler decided to require students to start the school year in masks.

The Board of Education passed a resolution backing Tyler, but not before hearing heated comments on both sides of the divide. On one side, health care workers talked about how the hospitals have been overrun. Educators talked about how they believe masks are necessary to keep schools open.

On the other side, parents, grandparents and concerned citizens expressed their view that masks are ineffective, and perhaps even harmful. Others argue this should be a matter of personal choice – left to parents, not school administrators.

“Mr. Tyler and this school board have unilaterally decided that our kids and school staff should wear muzzles 40 hours a week like Gitmo detainees,” said Jeremy Beck, a father of two from Fairhope.

But Zavk Wigstrom, the principal of Bay Minette Middle School praised the mask policy and chided the vitriol of some critics.

“Mr. Tyler and the board put students and staff before themselves since the beginning,” he said. “Some of you should be ashamed at some of the things that you have said and posted on social media.”

One of the loudest rounds of applause went to James Carl, a Spanish Fort High School sophomore who told board members that the mask policy was running his high school experience. He said children are at low risk form the virus.

“We are kids. It’s OK if we get sick. That’s why you all have always allowed us nine sick days,” he said. “I think you for trying to save us, but we aren’t in danger.”

Carl predicted the coronavirus be around for years and asked if school officials planned to make students mask up perpetually.

“I know every one of you had a great high school experience,” he said. “Don’t you think my generation deserves one, as too?”

Michelle Moore, the principal of Foley Elementary School, said masks could save the school year.

“If we left this mask mandate, I feel strongly we not going to have teachers to serve our students,” she said “Just this week, I had a teacher whose son-in-law died at age 29 years old.”

There was one speaker who tried to find common ground. Lawyer Jay Casey offered a few suggestions.

“Perhaps separate classes into pro-mask and anti-mask classes,” he said. “Have one teacher teach one class who aren’t worried about it. Perhaps we should divide schools. Perhaps we should use separate times. In the morning for the pro, in the afternoon for the anti.”