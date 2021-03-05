Baldwin County Schools employees get second dose of vaccine

Baldwin County Schools closed Friday as teachers and staff got their second dose of the COVID vaccine.
Doors opened at 8 Friday morning at Baldwin County Coliseum.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler says they made the decision to have the second round of shots all in one place, and give teachers a workday, in case of any side effects of the second dose.
Each school had a time slot, and buses ready to take teachers to the clinic.
Being fully vaccinated has given hundreds of teachers, faculty, and staff peace of mind.
"Family members, parents that are susceptible, so knowing that I can be around them after having received the second vaccination is definitely a relief," said Joe Sharp, Principal of Baldwin County High School.
USA Health partnered with Baldwin County Schools for the vaccinations.
Classes will resume as normal on Monday.
