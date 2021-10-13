Baldwin County Schools hosts first classified job fair, dozens of openings in all departments

Most everywhere right now facing staffing shortages---including Baldwin County Public Schools.

The school district is hoping to fill some of their dozens of openings Wednesday with their first Classified Job Fair.

They have openings in everything from Special Education, Child Nutrition, Educational Technology, Environmental Services, Nursing, Facilities and Maintenance, and After School Child Care.

The positions they need filled the most right now are custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers.

Baldwin County Public Schools Transportation Coordinator Tony Pollard says he has 11 positions to fill right now just in his own department.

“Challenges in finding bus drivers is a nationwide problem. Its hard to get people that are willing to take on a part time job. What I like to say is in Alabama it’s a part time job with full time benefits, full time retirement, you really can’t beat that,” said Pollard.

Baldwin County Schools even has help on hand to make sure you put your best foot forward.

“We have people here that want to help with resumes, with completing applications, we want all applicants to feel comfortable in coming and getting information about the openings that we do have,” said Dr. Tiffany Wilson, BCPSS Human Resources Director.

BCPSS is also looking for substitute teachers.

You just need a bachelors degree and interest in getting a teacher’s certificate.

That job fair is running all day until 5:30 Wednesday at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale.