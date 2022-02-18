BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County woman convicted in the death of her husband has been sentenced to 99 years in jail.

A judge handed down that sentence to Linda Doyle.

She was convicted for the shooting death of her husband of 17 years, James Doyle, in 2019.

According to her attorneys, Doyle was acting in self-defense.

But investigators say she stabbed herself in her privates in order to fabricate those claims.