Elsanor, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near TD Barnett Road, in Elsanor, Alabama. During the corse of the traffic stop the deputy the vehicle stolen out of Foley, Alabama.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office the deputy requested backup from Foley Police Department, as well as the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. After the arrest of two individuals for the stolen truck, a search was conducted of the vehicle. During the search, several different types of drugs were located. The drugs consisted of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as tablets believed to be narcotics.

During the processing of the drug evidence, the initial deputy sheriff started to have an adverse reaction, which is believed to be caused by exposure to fentanyl. During this time, the deputy collapsed and had Narcan nasal spray administered to him by the other officers on scene.

The deputy was revived by the Narcan and was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Alabama. He was treated and released.

Alexis Biron, age 28 Robert Michael Demarest, age 53 have been charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree, Trafficking, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office This is the fifth time a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy has been exposed to fentanyl over the past two years and had to receive a dosage of Narcan. Additional charges will be forth coming once laboratory analysis of all narcotics are completed.