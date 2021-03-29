The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating 64 yr. old Sulayman Akbar. Mr. Akbar is wanted on several Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) warrants.

Mr. Akbar cut his ankle monitor off and has absconded. He was last seen in the Mobile area but has ties to Fairhope. If anyone has information on Mr. Akbar’s whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Communications 251-937-0202.