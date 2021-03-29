The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating 64 yr. old Sulayman Akbar. Mr. Akbar is wanted on several Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) warrants.
Mr. Akbar cut his ankle monitor off and has absconded. He was last seen in the Mobile area but has ties to Fairhope. If anyone has information on Mr. Akbar’s whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Communications 251-937-0202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.