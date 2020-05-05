Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack has asked Governor Kay Ivey to lift restrictions on businesses and houses of worship, saying he won’t enforce her closure order any more. This, after consulting with other area law enforcement officials. Mack sent a letter to Governor Ivey Monday, May 4, 2020 both electronically and by mail. He’s not yet gotten a response.
Sheriff Mack shared his message to Baldwin County citizens on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. Mack said he’s not defying the governor’s order by not enforcing it.
“I think there has been some talk about defiance and that is just doing what you want to do. What we decided to do is we wanted to raise this issue to the next level…the letter to the governor first, urging her to go ahead and open the businesses, open the houses of worship with restrictions,” Mack said. “We’re still going to enforce as far as letting the people know that the governor’s order is still in effect.”
Mack said Baldwin County has among the lowest numbers of residents infected with COVID-19 in the state and after much consideration, wrote the letter to Governor Ivey. The Sheriff didn’t provide a copy of the letter, but said he told her the time was right to open the state back up for business.
“The public is keenly aware that we have a pandemic. They’re also very keenly aware of the recommendations…personal protection equipment, wearing masks and things of that nature, so we’ve become educated through the process and I applaud the governor for what she has done in that regard,” Mack explained.
Because folks in Baldwin County have been responsible and careful to follow the governor’s order, Mack said the county is ready to open up. Regardless of how the governor responds, Mack said he’ll not enforce the closures moving forward, but wants no misunderstanding.
“Open house parties…big parties…no. That’s not allowed,” Mack warned. “We’re talking about businesses and houses of worship. Everybody still needs to be smart in this process and use their common sense, but we believe that those entities such as businesses and houses of worship should be given the freedom to move forward.”
According to Sheriff Mack, violating a Health Department directive alone would not warrant an arrest. However, that doesn’t mean a business won’t be held accountable by a different regulatory agency like the Health Department.
