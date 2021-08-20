BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints about an individual involved in a phone scam.

The scammer is claiming to be an employee of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and telling citizens that they have missed jury duty and must pay a fine to avoid arrest.

They state they have received complaints in the past of scammers identifying themselves as Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and informing residents that they missed jury duty, there is a warrant for their arrest, or they missed court for a traffic violation.

The end goal of these calls is to lead a victim to believe that the only way to resolve the issue is to send money to the caller.

These fraudulent schemes are well thought out and the caller will often provide a telephone number to call back in an effort to seem legitimate. You may even hear a professional recording indicating that you have reached the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will never request personal information over the phone or in a voicemail.

They will not ask anyone to pay any fines with cash or with a gift card for any reason. They are urging our citizens to be aware that these calls are a scam.

If anyone has been victimized by any fraudulent practices, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.