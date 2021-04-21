BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - The Baldwin County Special Education Spring Games will be held this year beginning tomorrow, April 22.
They will be held at Fairhope Municipal Field.
The schedule is as follows:
Parade of Athletes- 9:30 a.m.
Lighting of the Torch- 9:40 a.m.
National Anthem- 9:45 a.m.
Games Begin- 10:00 a.m.
Ends- Approx. 1:30 p.m.
The list of schools and attending dates are listed below. (The spilt is based on student numbers from each feeder pattern.)
Thursday, April 22
Robertsdale Feeder Pattern
Spanish Fort Feeder Pattern
Foley Feeder Pattern
Friday, April 23
Bay Minette Feeder Pattern
Elberta Feeder Pattern
Daphne Feeder Pattern
Fairhope Feeder Pattern
Orange Beach Feeder Pattern
Virtual School participants
