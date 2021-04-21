BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - The Baldwin County Special Education Spring Games will be held this year beginning tomorrow, April 22.

They will be held at Fairhope Municipal Field.

The schedule is as follows:

Parade of Athletes- 9:30 a.m.

Lighting of the Torch- 9:40 a.m.

National Anthem- 9:45 a.m.

Games Begin- 10:00 a.m.

Ends- Approx. 1:30 p.m.

The list of schools and attending dates are listed below. (The spilt is based on student numbers from each feeder pattern.)

Thursday, April 22

Robertsdale Feeder Pattern

Spanish Fort Feeder Pattern

Foley Feeder Pattern

Friday, April 23

Bay Minette Feeder Pattern

Elberta Feeder Pattern

Daphne Feeder Pattern

Fairhope Feeder Pattern

Orange Beach Feeder Pattern

Virtual School participants