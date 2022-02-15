Hundreds of 10th and 12th graders in Baldwin County are attending a first-of-its-kind career expo over a two-day period. The event began Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale and was organized by three area chambers of commerce.

Baldwin County 10th graders got a chance Tuesday to see what jobs are out there for them. Many aren’t yet old enough to work but that’s all part of the strategy. Businesses can plant a seed and students can plan for their future.

“I can show these students that they can go to school now and start now and end up in the same position I am. I’m only nineteen years old. I graduated a year ago and I’m already in the aviation industry,” said Malachi Morgan with Segers Aero.

Morgan is a Fairhope High School graduate and went through the aviation technical program offered by the school. Now working for Segers Aero, he can relate to the students.

Even though most of the sophomores are still too young to go to join the work force, they learned a lot from the experience.

“It makes me go like, oh, I already have stuff that I have lined up for me and that I can get interviews as soon as possible when I need them or at least get the chance to,” Daphne High School’s, Jaizen Berdos said.

“There were some that were able to hire me right now and also, schools that were here that were uhm, showed me my interests and that really sparked some ideas that like I had never previously thought about,” Berdos’ classmate, Parker Turk added.

That’s exactly what the inaugural event was designed to do and even though it’s just one day in, organizers said the feedback from participants has been great.

“We’ll see how successful that it actually is, but right now we feel really good about what we’ve had so far today,” President of Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, Gail Quezada said.

Quezada’s feeling was shared by many of the business partners.

“It’s super exciting to see kids coming in that are energetic, excited…they’re dressed like they would for an interview,” Rouse’s Supermarkets recruiter, Jennifer Straszheim said. “It gives me hope that we’ll find good, quality employees.”

The North Baldwin, Central Baldwin and Eastern Shore chambers of commerce put on the Baldwin Connect Career Expo. Tenth graders went from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. It was then open to the public from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, 12th-graders get their chance, and the afternoon is open to senior citizens looking for work.