BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --In a letter to the parents of graduating seniors, Superintendent Eddie Tyler announces that they will continue the tradition of in-person graduation ceremonies but there will be a few changes due to COVID-19.

Graduation will be held on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2. All ceremonies will start at 7 p.m. and will be held at their traditional stadium locations.

June 1, 2020

Baldwin County High School- Mitchell Field

Daphne High School- Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium

Foley High School- Ivan Jones Stadium

June 2, 2020

Robertsdale High School- J.D. Sellars Stadium

Spanish Fort High School- “The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium

Fairhope High School- W.C. Majors Field

Each senior will be allowed four guest tickets. No one will be allowed into graduation without a ticket.

Seating in the stadium will be arranged in a socially-distanced configuration. While family groups may sit together, you must leave a space between families. The seniors will be spaced according to social distancing guidelines as well.

Additional details will be provided by the school’s principal including rain scenarios, attire, as well as when and where to arrive.

