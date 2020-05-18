BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --In a letter to the parents of graduating seniors, Superintendent Eddie Tyler announces that they will continue the tradition of in-person graduation ceremonies but there will be a few changes due to COVID-19.
Graduation will be held on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2. All ceremonies will start at 7 p.m. and will be held at their traditional stadium locations.
June 1, 2020
Baldwin County High School- Mitchell Field
Daphne High School- Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium
Foley High School- Ivan Jones Stadium
June 2, 2020
Robertsdale High School- J.D. Sellars Stadium
Spanish Fort High School- “The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium
Fairhope High School- W.C. Majors Field
Each senior will be allowed four guest tickets. No one will be allowed into graduation without a ticket.
Seating in the stadium will be arranged in a socially-distanced configuration. While family groups may sit together, you must leave a space between families. The seniors will be spaced according to social distancing guidelines as well.
Additional details will be provided by the school’s principal including rain scenarios, attire, as well as when and where to arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.