Baldwin County to begin $6.6 million COVID rental assistance program later this month

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - More than $6 million dollars is weeks from being given to landlords and renters struggling to pay bills because of COVID-19 in Baldwin County.

Thousands of people began applying for help yesterday in Mobile County, but it'll be later this month before Baldwin County can start getting its federal money into hands that need it most.

"We just heard about it four weeks ago," Beth Biggs, Executive Director of Family Promise Baldwin County said. "It was a surprise to Baldwin County, even though it was designated a year ago in a CARES ACT funding, the money showed up and we have to figure out how to do it.”

Biggs, whose nonprofit specializes in helping families and children out of homelessness, says she's helped the county find the right companies and people to manage the program.

The state says only certain people will qualify for rental assistance, and the money will go directly to landlords. Eligibility depends on things like residence, income, and whether COVID-19 has affected your ability to make payments.

“People can imagine what it’s like to lose your job to COVID-19 or even Hurricane Sally," Case Manager at Family Promise, Katie Owens said. "But it’s more than losing a job and finding another job. A person is more than their circumstances.”

Family Promise Baldwin County has its own rental assistance program, which helped 22 families in 2020. In just two months this year, its helped 11.

While Baldwin County works to begin its rental assistance program, you can log into the state's website to apply for help and look at the qualifications. Click here for the website.