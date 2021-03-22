Baldwin County Virtual Schools begin enrollment for next year

Baldwin County Public Schools is offering traditional and virtual school for grades K-12 again next school year, but enrollment is looking a little different.

Parents and students have between now and April 30 to apply to Baldwin County’s Virtual Secondary or Elementary School, a much shorter window than last year.

This current school year Baldwin County Virtual Schools had about eight thousand students at the beginning of fall semester.

We’re told their virtual enrollment currently is down to about three thousand, as kids were given to switch back to in person classes as they felt comfortable.

This time around students will not be able to switch back and forth once school starts again in fall.

For some higher risk students, or those who prefer to play it safe, virtual school remains a great option.

“We’re not sure what enrollments going to look like, but we’re hoping its going to be high, because what we offer is a personalization and a flexibility that will fit a lot of families at this time,” said Jacque Helms, Baldwin County Virtual Elementary School Principal.

Remember, virtual school is not the same as distance learning.

Parents and students must meet certain requirements to qualify.

You can also expect some differences between virtual elementary and secondary classes.

“They interact and learn to read and to do math, have live reading and math lessons everyday, and they also get a chance to interact with their other classmates in group projects, in discussions, and those sorts of things, so it’s a little less self-paced,” said Helms of her elementary school classes.

For those heading back to traditional school next year, the enrollment process will remain the same, with registration opening at the end of the school year via snap code.

Baldwin County School teachers and staff have gotten the chance to be fully vaccinated, allowing the school system to slowly relax some COVID mask restrictions.

For more information on how to apply to virtual school, click here.