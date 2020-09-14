ROBERTSDALE, Ala. --According to the Baldwin County EMA's Facebook page, Baldwin County will be opening a Shelter of Last Resort at the Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Road, Robertsdale, Alabama 36567 at 6pm.
Full COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, but they will not turn anyone away.
They advise to utilize all of your resources before deciding to go to the shelter.
This shelter will be open for life-safety purposes.
