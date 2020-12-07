SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers said a Baldwin County woman died Saturday in a crash on Highway 31 near Spanish Fort.
Investigators said 31-year-old Allie Elizabeth Harcrow of Bon Secour was driving on the highway when her 2008 Nissan Altima left the road and hit an embankment. It happened about four miles northeast of Spanish Fort.
Troopers said Harcrow died at the scene. Investigators said they are still investigating the cause of the wreck.
