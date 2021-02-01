FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Foley Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office are asking people for information about a woman who hasn't been seen by family members in several months.
Investigators said 30-year-old Briana Lorlean Reyes was last seen by her family in April 2020. They are worried because she usually gets in touch with them for the holidays, but did not contact this this past season.
She is known to be in the areas of Bon Secour and Magnolia Springs.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Foley Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.