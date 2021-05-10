The streets were alive with the sound of music in downtown Fairhope on Saturday.

The Baldwin County Youth Orchestra putting on a great performance inside First Baptist Church.

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon was the Master of Ceremonies.

The concert was set for May 2019 but with hurricanes, and the COVID pandemic the event was postponed.

As a special treat, the Capstone String Quartet from the University of Alabama joined the students for their performance.

The Youth Orchestra is directed by Mr. Leroy Hughes, and was co-founded by Mrs. Linda Langham. The organization is comprised of musicians with all levels of playing and ages--with a mission of making music available to all students.

You can listen to the full performance from video posted from the livestream.

Summer music camp registration is now available. Sign-up information can be found at bcyorchestra.com.