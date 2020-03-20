STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA) – A man who died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday was a popular science teacher at the Alabama School of Math and Science, the school said Friday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as 69-year-old James Njengere, who was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Tundra that struck the back of a road construction vehicle and then collided with a commercial vehicle in the northbound lane of Interstate 65 at the U.S. 31 exit at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was known to students and staff, alike, at ASMS as “Doctor James.” John Hoyle, president of the Mobile public boarding school, told students and parents today that he had taught at the school for the past 15 years, adding that the school community is devastated by the news.
Hoyle told FOX10 News that crowd restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak make the news even harder to take.
“The difficult thing for us is that three would probably be two or 300 who would go to his service,” he said. “Now, I don’t think that’s going to be able to happen.”
Njengere taught biology at the school for 15 years, and before that, he was on the faculty of the Arkansas School of Math, Science, and the Arts.
Hoyle noted in a letter to students and parents that Njengere was a huge sports fan who loved watching World Cup soccer matches and was devoted to the Louisiana State University football team.
Hoyle also described James as willing to go above and beyond for his students.
“Just two days ago, he contacted me to ask that he be allowed to return to campus during our shut down so that he could help a student add data to her science fair project,” he wrote. “This was the kind of man he was, always willing to put the needs of others before his own.”
Njengere’s death comes a year after he lost two of his brothers, including one to murder in his native Africa.
Hoyle said other teachers would assume Njengere’s teaching duties as the school works to conduct online instruction during the coronavirus shutdown for its students, who come from all over the state.
Rescue workers took the driver of the Toyota, 24-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident Esau Waweru Kariuki, to University Hospital in Mobile.
Authorities said Njengere was not wearing his seat belt.
