Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close eye on water levels as rain continues to fall.

They are asking you to do the same.

The EMA says there are several resources available to the public, like their Alert Baldwin system, and the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, that can help you keep tabs on water levels near you.

Baldwin EMA says this is that much more important as we see significant flash flooding risks for the first time since Sally.

“Sally created a lot of issues everywhere, and what our message is that we need to be vigilant in the fact that some of the erosion areas may have changes, waterway debris may also have an impact,” said Zach Hood, Baldwin County EMA Director.

For a live forecast of water levels near you, click here.

Make sure to stick with us on air and online as our flash flood watch extends through Friday morning.