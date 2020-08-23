ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency and Baldwin County Commission said they have no plans to declare a state of emergency with two tropical systems in the Gulf.
With the tracks of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura trending to the west, local emergency managers also said there is no need to open evacuation shelters.
There is one local change due to the storms: the Robertsdale PZK Hall COVID testing site will be closed on Monday. Leaders said gusty winds are predicted for the area and they did not want the outdoor tents to be blown around and possibly hurt people at the testing sites.
No school closures have been announced as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
