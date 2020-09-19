SUMMERDALE, Ala. – As of 8:30 p.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has approximately 46,470 members experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Sally.
Crews have restored power to approximately 31,000 meters since the restoration process began. Additionally, all 22 of Baldwin EMC’s substations are now energized.
According to Baldwin EMC, employees, along with other lineworkers from 12 states, are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.
By tomorrow, they expect to have approximately 1,400 extra crew members here to help. Due to the widespread damage, the company does expect extended outages in some areas.
Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.
Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)
