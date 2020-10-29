(SUMMERDALE, Ala.) – As of 4 p.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has restored power to 19,297 meters since 8 a.m. today.
This is approximately 73% of the total outages Baldwin EMC had this morning. The cooperative now has 6,850 meters remaining without power due to Hurricane Zeta.
OUTAGES BY AREA
• North of Interstate 10: 3,179 total meters restored, 2,659 meters without power, 3 circuits out
• Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west: 7,092 total meters restored, 1,910 meters without power, all circuits restored
• South of U.S. Highway 98: 9,026 total meters restored, 2,281 meters without power, all circuits restored
Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.
OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374.
Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)
