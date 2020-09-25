SUMMERDALE, Ala. – As of 9:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, Baldwin EMC announced it has restored power to 77,794 meters. The cooperative now has 362 meters remaining without power due to Hurricane Sally.
Officials say these numbers may fluctuate as crews are working in the field. This is not unusual during power restoration after a major storm.
OUTAGES BY AREA
• North of Interstate 10: 6,617 total meters restored, 6 meters without power
• Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west: 18,947 total meters restored, 134 meters without power
• South of U.S. Highway 98: 52,230 total meters restored, 222 meters without power
Members still without power are asked to contact Baldwin EMC immediately at 251-989-6247 to report the outage.
Members can expect power to be restored by Friday, Sept. 25, provided there is no additional damage that would make it unsafe to restore power. Baldwin EMC employees, along with line workers from across the country, are working diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, and will not stop until every meter is restored.
Baldwin EMC will continue to report outages of specific areas on Facebook through the weekend.
Baldwin EMC’s offices will remain closed today. The call center is taking calls until 8 p.m.
OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374.
For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.
