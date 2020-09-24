SUMMERDALE, Ala. – As of 4:00 p.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has restored power to more than 77,000 meters, approximately 97% of its system.
The cooperative now has 787 meters remaining without power due to Hurricane Sally. All 100 circuits are now restored.
These numbers may fluctuate as crews are working in the field. This is not unusual during power restoration after a major storm.
Outages by Area
• North of Interstate 10: 6,611 total meters restored, 12 meters without power; all circuits restored
• Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west: 18,813 total meters restored, 268 meters without power; all circuits restored
• South of U.S. Highway 98: 51,945 total meters restored, 507 meters without power; all circuits restored
Baldwin EMC is now reporting an outage breakdown of more specific areas on its Facebook page. For members in the hardest hit areas, it could still be approximately a week before power is fully restored.
Other areas can expect power restored no later than Sunday evening, provided there is no additional damage that would make it unsafe to restore power.
Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.
