SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC asks all members still without power to please call to report the outage as soon as possible.
Officials say the cooperative is trying to confirm an accurate location of each meter still without power.
The request applies to members who have not had damage to their home or business and are able to receive power.
Members are asked to call the office to report the outage at 251-989-6247. The outage can be reported to a Member Service Representative or on the automated message system.
Baldwin EMC has made great progress, restoring power to 76,000 meters, approximately 95% of its system, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. With fewer than 2,000 meters remaining without power, the cooperative wants to identify individual outages to ensure no meter is overlooked.
For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.