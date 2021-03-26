Baldwin EMC blood drive could save more than 200 lives

Summerdale, Ala. - Local blood donors saved as many as 222 lives by giving blood during Baldwin EMC’s Spring Into Action drive on March 25 in Summerdale. The staff from LifeSouth Community Blood Center collected a total of 74 pints of blood, each of which can benefit as many as three people.

Mark Ingram, Baldwin EMC’s vice president of corporate services and public relations, says the Spring Into Action drive is just one way in which the cooperative shows its commitment to the community, but it takes the generosity of the donors to make it a success.

“With rain in the forecast, we were concerned the weather might prevent a good turnout,” Ingram says. “But the donors showed up, just like they always do, and they are the true heroes. Every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives, and the LifeSouth donations stay right here in our local community. Each of these donors could potentially be helping their very own neighbors, and I can’t think of a more selfless act of kindness.”

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is currently in emergency need as the blood supply has steadily dropped in recent weeks, while the need from hospitals has increased. All blood types are crucial to help make sure hospitals have the blood needed to treat traumas and patients requiring blood transfusions. LifeSouth asks all blood donors, especially type O and B donors, to please come in and donate and reminds the public that it is safe to donate blood. Appointments can be made by visiting lifesouth.org or by calling 1-800-795-2707.

Baldwin EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 81,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe Counties in southwest Alabama, including Alabama’s Gulf Coast. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.